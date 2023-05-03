Researchers capture elusive missing step in the final act of photosynthesis

In their experiments, the researchers probed this center by exciting samples from cyanobacteria with optical light and then probing them with ultrafast X-ray pulses from LCLS and SACLA. The data revealed the atomic structure of the cluster and the chemical process around it.

A home run

Using this technique, the scientists for the first time imaged the mad dash for home – the transient state, or S 4 , where two atoms of oxygen bond together and an oxygen molecule is released. The data showed that there are additional steps in this reaction that had never been seen before.

“Other experts argued that this is something that could never be captured,” said co-author Uwe Bergmann, a scientist and professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. “It’s really going to change the way we think about Photosystem II. Although we can't say we have a unique mechanism based on the data yet, we can exclude some models and ideas people have proposed over the last few decades. It’s the closest anyone has ever come to capturing this final step and showing how this process works with actual structural data.”

The new study is the latest in a series undertaken by the team over the past decade. Earlier work focused on observing various steps of the photosynthetic cycle at the temperature at which is occurs in nature.

“Most of the process that produces breathable oxygen happens in this last step,” said co-author Vittal Yachandra, a scientist at Berkeley Lab. “But there are several things happening at different parts of Photosystem II and they all have to come together in the end for the reaction to succeed. Just like how in baseball, factors like the location of the ball and the position of the basemen and fielders affect the moves a player takes to get to home base, the protein environment around the catalytic center influences how this reaction plays out.”

Brighter X-rays for a brighter future

Based on these results, the researchers plan to conduct experiments designed to capture many more snapshots of the process.

“There are still things happening in between that we could not catch yet,” Kern said. “There are more snapshots we really want to take which would bridge the remaining gaps and tell the whole story.”

To do so, they need to push the quality of their data even further. In the past, these types of measurements proved challenging because the X-ray signals from the samples are faint and the rates at which existing X-ray lasers like LCLS and SACLA produce X-ray pulses are too slow.

“It took quite some effort to optimize the setup, so we couldn't collect all the data we needed for this one publication in a single experiment,” said co-author and SLAC scientist Roberto Alonso-Mori. “These results actually include data taken over six years.”

When an LCLS upgrade called LCLS-II comes online later this year, the repetition rate will skyrocket from 120 pulses per second to up to a million per second.

“With these upgrades, we will be able to collect several days’ worth of data in just a few hours,” Bergmann said. “We will also be able to use soft X-rays to further understand the chemical changes happening in the system. These new capabilities will continue to drive this research forward and shed new light on photosynthesis.”

Key components of this work were carried out at SLAC’s Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource (SSRL), Berkeley Lab’s Advanced Light Source (ALS) and Argonne National Laboratory’s Advanced Photon Source (APS). LCLS, SSRL, APS, and ALS are DOE Office of Science user facilities. This work was supported by the DOE Office of Science and the National Institutes of Health, among other funding agencies.

Citation: A. Bhowmick et al., Nature, 3 May 2023 (10.1038/s41586-023-06038-z)

Press Office Contact: Manuel Gnida, mgnida@slac.stanford.edu