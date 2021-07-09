SLAC hosts Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm for a virtual visit

Granholm also visited the SLAC cleanroom, where crews are assembling the LSST Camera – the 3,200-megapixel digital eye of Rubin Observatory. As the centerpiece of the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST), it will scan the entire visible southern sky every few days for a decade and produce a vast public archive of data that will advance our knowledge of the mysterious dark energy and dark matter that make up 95% of the universe, as well as galaxy formation and potentially hazardous asteroids.

In addition to touring the lab’s research facilities, the Secretary also met with SLAC and Stanford researchers who closely collaborate on addressing some of the world’s most pressing challenges and develop technologies that create new opportunities for society.

One of the most urgent challenges of our time is the sustainable generation of energy and products without depleting limited resources or accelerating climate change. The researchers described how SLAC and Stanford pursue this goal on many levels, from the development of next-generation rechargeable batteries to better ways of generating clean energy and stabilizing the electric grid.

Others spoke about how SLAC and Stanford are also partners for the development and exploration of machine learning and quantum technologies that will fundamentally change the way we live. At SLAC, scientists use machine learning to boost the performance of research facilities, study biomolecules and disease, reveal the properties of fundamental particles, discover new materials, and more. The efforts in quantum information science include the development of qubits and quantum algorithms for unprecedented computing and of ultrasensitive quantum sensors for detecting dark matter, just to name a few applications.

“The partnership between Stanford, SLAC and the DOE is a visionary framework for producing breakthrough science and technology, and a good partnership is crucial to success,” said Stanford Provost and Vice President for SLAC Persis Drell, who is also one of the lab’s former directors. “SLAC facilities play an incredibly important role in the critical science discoveries and inventions that will support the Administration’s bold goals, most notably in climate research. At Stanford, we believe that SLAC is so important – to our future as a first-ranked research university and to the nation’s future.”

Granholm also discussed another shared priority for the Biden Administration and the lab: the need for more diversity, equity and inclusion in research environments. Talking to SLAC’s newly appointed Chief Diversity Officer Natalie Holder and other lab representatives, the Secretary learned about existing programs and the lab’s strategy in that area.

The visit concluded with a livestreamed all-hands meeting, during which the Secretary addressed SLAC staff and answered questions.

“The scientists and researchers at SLAC are a big reason why I call the Department of Energy ‘America’s Solutions Department’,” Granholm said. “They’re deepening our understanding of how our world operates at the atomic level, unlocking new possibilities for better microchips and medicine and more. They’re driving forward battery technologies that this Administration’s clean energy agenda depends on. And they’re keeping the country at the cutting edge of machine learning, artificial intelligence, and quantum information science. With every new innovation they produce, every new boundary they push, and every breakthrough they reach, the folks at SLAC are fortifying our competitiveness and helping us build a safer, healthier, and more prosperous nation.”

