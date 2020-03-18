An advance in molecular moviemaking reveals the subtle, complex ways a simple molecule can shimmy and fly apart

Over the past few years, scientists have developed amazing tools – “cameras” that use X-rays or electrons instead of ordinary light ­– to take rapid-fire snapshots of molecules in motion and string them into molecular movies.

Now scientists at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have added another twist: By tuning their lasers to hit iodine molecules with two photons of light at once instead of the usual single photon, they triggered totally unexpected phenomena that were captured in slow-motion movies just trillionths of a second long.

The first movie they made with this approach, described in Physical Review X, shows how the two atoms in an iodine molecule jiggle back and forth, as if connected by a spring, and sometimes fly apart when hit by intense laser light. The action was captured by the lab’s Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) hard X-ray free-electron laser. Some of the molecules’ responses were surprising and others had been seen before with other techniques, the researchers said, but never in such detail or so directly, without relying on advance knowledge of what they should look like.

Preliminary looks at bigger molecules that contain a variety of atoms suggest they can also be filmed this way, the researchers added, yielding new insights into molecular behavior and filling a gap where previous methods fall short.

“The picture we got this way was very rich,” said Philip Bucksbaum, a professor at SLAC and Stanford and investigator with the Stanford PULSE Institute, who led the study with PULSE postdoctoral scientist Matthew Ware. “The molecules gave us enough information that you could actually see atoms move over distances of less than an angstrom – which is about the width of two hydrogen atoms – in less than a trillionth of a second. We need a very fast shutter speed and high resolution to see this level of detail, and right now those are only possible with a hard X-ray free-electron laser like LCLS.”

Double-barreled photons