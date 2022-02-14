A new way to shape a material’s atomic structure with ultrafast laser light

Thermoelectric materials convert heat to electricity and vice versa, and their atomic structures are closely related to how well they perform.

Now researchers have discovered how to change the atomic structure of a highly efficient thermoelectric material, tin selenide, with intense pulses of laser light. This result opens a new way to improve thermoelectrics and a host of other materials by controlling their structure, creating materials with dramatic new properties that may not exist in nature.

“For this class of materials that’s extremely important, because their functional properties are associated with their structure,” said Yijing Huang, a Stanford University graduate student who played an important role in the experiments at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory. “By changing the nature of the light you put in, you can tailor the nature of the material you create.”

The experiments took place at SLAC’s X-ray free-electron laser, the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS). The results were reported today in Physical Review X and will be highlighted in a special collection devoted to ultrafast science.

Heat versus light

Because thermoelectrics convert waste heat to electricity, they’re considered a form of green energy. Thermoelectric generators provided electricity for the Apollo moon landing project, and researchers have been pursuing ways to use them to convert human body heat into electricity for charging gadgets, among other things. Run in reverse, they create a heat gradient that can be used to chill wine in refrigerators with no moving parts.

Tin selenide is considered one of the most promising thermoelectric materials that are grown as individual crystals, which are relatively cheap and easy to manufacture. Unlike many other thermoelectric materials, tin selenide is lead-free, Huang said, and it’s a much more efficient heat converter. Since it consists of regular cube-like crystals, similar to those of rock salt, it’s also relatively easy to make and tinker with.

To explore how those crystals respond to light, the team hit tin selenide with intense pulses of near-infrared laser light to change its structure. The light excited electrons in the sample’s atoms and shifted the positions of some of those atoms, distorting their arrangement.