Secretary of Energy Jennifer Granholm celebrates revolutionary X-ray laser upgrade at SLAC

Ten thousand times brighter than the original, LCLS-II will fire up to a million X-ray pulses per second, transforming the ability of scientists to study nature’s processes at ultrafast speeds and atomic scales and keeping the nation at the forefront of X-ray science.

“Congratulations on this unbelievable, remarkable achievement,” Secretary Granholm said. “America is now home to the world’s most powerful subatomic camera.”

With the ability to capture atomic-scale snapshots of chemical reactions at the attosecond timescale – the scale at which electrons move – LCLS-II will provide unprecedented insights into chemical and biological reactions. Scientists will soon take advantage of the LCLS upgrade to examine the details of quantum materials and clean energy technologies, and to forge whole new areas of scientific investigation.

“With the world's most powerful X-ray laser, we can study the chemistry of new medicines,” Secretary Granholm said. “We can see how drugs interact with pathogens at the smallest molecular level, maybe even prevent the next pandemic. We can develop the future of clean fuel production, energy efficient batteries. We can design better catalysts for industrial processes. We can investigate the extreme conditions found in a fusion reactor or even the interior of our planet. And the efforts that made this project possible have additional meaning as well. For at its very core, the undertaking of scientific discovery is an exercise in bringing humanity closer together.”