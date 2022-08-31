Helium’s chilling journey to cool a particle accelerator

Today it only takes one and a half hours to make a superconducting particle accelerator at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory colder than outer space.

“Now you click a button and the machine gets from 4.5 kelvins down to 2 kelvins,” said Eric Fauve, director of the Cryogenic team at SLAC.

While the process is fully automated now, getting this accelerator, called LCLS-II, to 2 kelvins, or minus 456 degrees Fahrenheit, took six years of designing, building, installing, and starting up an intricate system.

The original LCLS, or Linac Coherent Light Source, accelerates electrons to ultimately produce X-rays used in atom- and molecule-probing experiments. LCLS-II will work concurrently with LCLS. However, unlike LCLS, which uses copper parts at room temperature to accelerate electrons, the LCLS-II upgrade employs superconducting cryomodules. These cryomodules impart electrons with energy more efficiently, which will help generate more powerful X-ray pulses to expand experimental possibilities across fields.

But, whereas LCLS can operate at room temperature, LCLS-II must be cooled to 2 kelvins, just 4 degrees Fahrenheit above absolute zero, to become superconducting.

And that meant SLAC needed a team to focus on cold stuff.

Assembling a team to assemble a cryoplant

Before the LCLS-II cool down, there was no group devoted to cryogenics at SLAC.

“Our biggest challenge was that this was the first time we were doing this with a new team,” Fauve said.

The LCLS-II Cryogenic team, now consisting of 20 operators and engineers, formed in 2016 at SLAC to construct the facility that cools the accelerator: a cryogenic plant.

“This is a complicated system with many subsystems that work in tandem,” said Viswanath Ravindranath, lead cryogenic process engineer for LCLS-II.

SLAC worked closely with engineers from DOE's Fermi National Accelerator Laboratory and Jefferson National Accelerator Facility as well as leading cryogenic companies to design and procure materials for the cryoplant.