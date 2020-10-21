A day in the life of a SLAC machine maker

Making machines for science is a SLAC tradition, going back to the original accelerator that was designed and manufactured on site.

Franco, who has been working at the SLAC machine shop for 19 years, feels a sense of pride in the parts he has crafted for machines, including the storage ring and magnets for the Stanford Synchrotron Radiation Lightsource, the Accelerator Structure Test Area and the superconducting X-ray laser upgrade currently under construction at the Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) – all used to help scientists explore and understand fundamental mechanics of the world around us.

That pride only grew with his return to the shop in June, when the lab brought back a portion of the workforce that had been ordered to shelter in place due to COVID-19 to continue work at facilities running experiments related to the virus. Franco and colleagues helped support the recent restart of LCLS, for example, which is hosting a number of experiments looking at the inner workings of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

The new safety regulations that had been put in place were odd at first, but in no time “cleaning, social distancing and wearing a mask became second nature,” Franco said. “I was happy to come back, especially because our main focus at the time was on COVID-19-related work. It was nice to feel part of something aiming at a cure for all of this.”