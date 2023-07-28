New analysis of SuperCDMS data sets tighter detection limits for dark matter

Another possible mode for inelastic collisions is through the Migdal effect. Although it has yet to be experimentally demonstrated, the idea is that when a dark matter particle strikes a nucleus, that nucleus gets knocked out of the center of its electron cloud. After some very short amount of time, the electron cloud readjusts around the nucleus, ejecting electrons that researchers could detect. In recent years, scientists have calculated what such a signal would look like should it happen within dark matter detectors.

Reanalyzing the data taking inelastic processes into account didn't reveal evidence of dark matter, Jardin said, but "each of these analyses extended the experiment’s existing limits to lower masses.” A previous SuperCDMS data analysis ruled out dark matter particles with masses as low as that of the proton. Taking Bremsstrahlung into account, the experiment can now rule out dark matter particle masses down to about a fifth of the proton mass – and even lower masses when the hypothetical Migdal effect is considered.

When Earth gets in the way

But the researchers didn’t stop there. “We wanted to innovate beyond taking these ideas and applying it to our data,” said Jardin. “So, we added other things that no one else has been doing.”

Jardin and his colleagues not only extended the lowest limits of detection for dark matter interactions, but also considered the upper limit. “Researchers in the field are now realizing that if dark matter interacts strongly enough, it could interact with the atmosphere and the Earth on its way to the detector, which is deep underground. In that interaction there's actually an upper limit where you'd be blocked by the Earth itself,” Jardin said.

In particular, the more strongly dark matter interacts with other types of matter on its way to the detector, the more energy it loses. At some point, a dark matter particle could lose so much energy that by the time it reaches the detector it can no longer create a detectable signal.

To calculate the energy limit for dark matter particles reaching the SuperCDMS experiment, the researchers modeled how the densities of Earth’s atmosphere and inner layers might affect a dark matter particle pummeling through our planet to the detector. The team worked with geologists who determined the exact composition of the soil and rock surrounding the detector in the Soudan Mine in Minnesota.

With this information, the team could set upper limits for dark matter interaction strength depending on where the particle would be coming from, whether that’s directly above the detector or the other side of the Earth.

After analyzing the SuperCDMS data with the new models established by the Bremsstrahlung and Migdal effects and the new upper limits, the team was able to expand the range of particle masses the experiment was sensitive to but found no evidence of dark matter interactions. Nonetheless, the analysis represents one of the most sensitive search for ultralight dark matter and helped researchers gain more information from existing data.

“We put a lot into this experiment, so we want to get the most out of it that we can,” Jardin said. “We really don't know the mass of dark matter, and we don't know how it interacts with matter. We're just reaching out into the darkness, as best we can.”

