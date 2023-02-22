SLAC, Stanford researchers make a new type of quantum material with a dramatic distortion pattern

Researchers at the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University have created a new type of quantum material whose atomic scaffolding, or lattice, has been dramatically warped into a herringbone pattern.

The resulting distortions are “huge” compared to those achieved in other materials, said Woo Jin Kim, a postdoctoral researcher at the Stanford Institute for Materials and Energy Sciences (SIMES) at SLAC who led the study.

“This is a very fundamental result, so it’s hard to make predictions about what may or may not come out of it, but the possibilities are exciting,” said SLAC/Stanford Professor and SIMES Director Harold Hwang.

“Based on theoretical modeling from members of our team, it looks like the new material has intriguing magnetic, orbital and charge order properties that we plan to investigate further,” he said. Those are some of the very properties that scientists think give quantum materials their surprising characteristics.

The research team described their work in a paper published in Nature today.

High-rises versus octahedrons

The herringbone-patterned material is the first demonstration of something called the Jahn-Teller (JT) effect in a layered material with a flat, planar lattice, like a high-rise building with evenly spaced floors.

The JT effect addresses the dilemma an electron faces when it approaches an ion – an atom that’s missing one or more electrons.

Just like a ball rolling along the ground will stop and settle in a low spot, the electron will seek out and occupy the vacancy in the atom’s electron orbitals that has the lowest energy state. But sometimes there are two vacancies with equally low energies. What then?

If the ion is in a molecule or embedded in a crystal, the JT effect distorts the surrounding atomic lattice in a way that leaves only one vacancy at the lowest energy state, solving the electron’s problem, Hwang said.

And when the whole crystal lattice consists of JT ions, in some cases the overall crystal structure warps, so the electron’s dilemma is cooperatively solved for all the ions.

That’s what happened in this study.