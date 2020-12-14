During COVID-19, SLAC experiments continue with the help of remote technology

To their relief, the samples arrived safely. And LCLS had already been preparing to make remote experiments like this possible. Their challenges? A massive amount of data that streams in real time; controls that normally take a whole array of screens, reminiscent of mission control for a rocket launch; and the critical need to ensure the data transmission is secure, so that only the investigating group can access the experiment.

SLAC’s shelter-in-place began while the facility was already shut down for upgrades to its scientific tools, but a planned next run of experiments was on the horizon. Everyone at LCLS took a moment to get their bearings and to check on their families. And then they started brainstorming, said Alex Wallace, head of the Platform Development Department for LCLS control systems. “As quickly as we could, we started figuring out, okay, how are we going to make this work?”

Drawing on the creativity and technical expertise of their engineers, LCLS used a combination of video-conferencing technology, like Zoom, and video capture cards like those used by professional gamers to stream to sites like Twitch to securely display all the experiment’s control panels and data acquisition and analysis screens so DeMirci’s team and their collaborators could participate as if they were in the room. Dozens of young scientists in Turkey took virtual shifts at the beamline, collecting and analyzing data. They were the first LCLS remote users and the first to study room-temperature crystals using a new detector that takes pictures with much higher sensitivity and range than previous models.

“Everything worked beautifully,” DeMirci said. And the ability to work remotely was “just an amazing equalizer,” he said, because like many scientists around the world, he didn’t have funding to send his whole team to California, with or without a pandemic.

LCLS is one of a growing number of SLAC facilities that lets scientists do experiments and operators control equipment remotely, which has been a big boon during the pandemic and will likely have long-lasting implications for making science at LCLS and elsewhere at SLAC more accessible.

Wallace said he doesn’t think the need for more remote access will change even after the pandemic dies down. “I think this whole idea of remote operation and remote work and all that stuff is here to stay,” he said, with improvements that will make the technology even more available to scientists who otherwise wouldn’t be able to use it.