First detailed look at how a molecular Ferris wheel delivers protons to cellular factories

“The V-ATPase proton pumps perform a wide range of functions, from helping transmit nerve signals to helping specialized cells secrete acid for maintaining bone,” said Stephan Wilkens, a biochemist at SUNY Upstate Medical University and study co-author. “Malfunctions in these molecular machines contribute to diseases such as osteoporosis, neurodegeneration, diabetes, cancer and AIDS, so understanding them is important for human health.”

Wah Chiu, a professor at SLAC and Stanford and co-director of the Stanford-SLAC Cryo-EM Facilities where the imaging was done, said scientists are already investigating how these pumps in human cells might affect replication of the COVID-19-causing virus in patients. “It turns out the majority of therapeutic drugs on the market target molecular machines like this one that sit in cell membranes,” he added.

Watching the wheel go round

No human cell can function without proton pumps, which among other things help organelles intercept viruses and other pathogens and divert them to cellular trash bins.

While previous studies had determined the molecular structure and basic function of V-ATPases in a number of organisms, Wilkens said, “the big question was how do they work? To explain the mechanism it’s helpful to see it in action, just like the first serial snapshots of a galloping horse finally settled the question of whether it always had at least one hoof on the ground. The answer was no.”

In earlier cryo-EM research, Chiu, Wilkens, SLAC/ Stanford postdoctoral researcher Soung-Hun Roh and others produced high-resolution images that allowed them to identify the 10 amino acid “seats” on the yeast Ferris wheel that bind protons and carry them through the membrane to the organelle’s interior, as well as other amino acids that catch them when they arrive. Based on that picture, they suggested that the proton drop-off might be aided by water molecules, but their images were not sharp enough to confirm that the water molecules were there.