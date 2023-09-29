Testing, testing, testing: How researchers make sure the LSST Camera is the best it can be

Preparing camera controls for crunch time

A perhaps subtler challenge, says senior scientist Tony Johnson, is making sure all the camera software is working as well as it can. Johnson works on the camera control software, which turns it on and off, reacts to abnormal conditions, adjusts camera parameters as needed and shuts it down if something goes particularly wrong. He also works with the data acquisition system, which takes data off the camera sensors and sends it out into the world.

"At this stage, everything is mostly finished, but myriad things can be improved," Johnson says. "For instance, can we reliably write an image from the data acquisition system within two seconds every single time, or does it sometimes take a bit longer, and sometimes that causes a problem?"

So, Johnson says, he and his team work to track down issues like those, which may involve software or hardware, and make sure all the pieces work together as expected.

Another issue Johnson works on: Making sure the camera will work as expected once it's made the journey to Chile, where it will sit atop the Simonyi Survey Telescope at Rubin Observatory and begin its work.

"One aspect of this is the camera has been built by a fairly small group of people, and there are a fairly small group of people who are expert in each part of the camera," Johnson says. "What we need to transition to the specialists who will operate the observatory day and night, so we have to do a fair amount of knowledge transfer." Partly that's a matter of documentation, but it also means working with the scientists in Chile to identify potential problems, continue to improve software, and generally make the system more reliable.

"It's a challenge, but most of the time it's an exciting challenge," Johnson says. "I think most of us who are building the camera are not just building it because we like building hardware or we like building software, although we may do those things. We're building it because we see the end goal of getting new science out of it."

For questions or comments, contact the SLAC Office of Communications at communications@slac.stanford.edu.