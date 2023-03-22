Q&A: How to make computing more sustainable

Ask your computer or phone to translate a sentence from English to Italian. No problem, right? But this task is not as easy as it appears. The software behind your screen had to learn how to process hundreds of billions of parameters, or tasks, before displaying the correct word – and doing those tasks takes energy.

Now, researchers at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and other public and private institutions are searching for ways to supply less energy to software and hardware systems while still accomplishing everyday tasks, like language translation, as well as solving increasingly difficult but socially important problems like developing new cancer drugs, COVID-19 vaccines and self-driving cars.

This computing effort at SLAC is part of a larger DOE national initiative, led by the Advanced Materials and Manufacturing Technologies Office and called the Energy Efficiency Scaling for 2 Decades (EES2) that was announced in September 2022. The initiative involves several national labs as well as industry leaders, and will focus on increasing the energy efficiency of semiconductors by a factor of 1,000 over the next two decades, the statement says. By 2030, semiconductors could use almost 20% of the world’s energy, meaning improving the efficiency of this sector is essential to help grow the economy and take on the climate crisis, the initiative says.

On paper, tailoring software models to reduce their energy usage is simple: just include a new design variable that accounts for the energy requirements of a model when designing its algorithm, said Sadasivan Shankar, a research technology manager at SLAC and adjunct professor at Stanford University. However, many software models, like those that rely upon machine learning, lack this energy design variable. Instead, they are often built with performance, not efficiency, as their driving force, he said.

In this Q&A, Shankar explains how his team’s projects at SLAC will try to improve the energy efficiency of computing going forward.

Computing is a large, broad field. What parts are your team tackling?

We are currently looking at three main parts of computing: algorithms, architecture and hardware. For algorithms, we will study how to reduce the energy required by machine learning algorithms and models. One way to improve the energy efficiency of these models is to use tailored algorithms, which compute specific tasks for each unique application, whereas more general algorithms are designed and applied to complete a range of tasks.

The second part we are looking at is how to design software architectures and their algorithms together – called “co-design” – rather than designing them independently of one another. If these components are co-designed, they should need less energy to run. And third, we are looking at the fundamental level of materials, devices and interconnects that generate less heat.

To tackle these three areas, we are going to look at efficiencies in nature, like how our brain and molecular cells perform tasks, and try to apply these learnings to our design of computing systems.