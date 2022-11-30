Shining a new light on oil-slick rainbows and other thin-layer physics

When sunlight reflects on an oily puddle of water in a parking lot, it creates a rainbow of swirling colors. That's because of the thin film interference principle, which explains how light reflects off of different layers, or films, in a mixture of liquids.

For David Hoffman, an associate scientist at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, however, what's happening in those mixtures is a lot more than just pretty colors. The thin interfaces that produce those colors have major implications across biology, chemistry and the oil and pharmaceutical industries, among others. A key application is in chemical purification, where separating chemicals at their interfaces is at the heart of the process.

Still, getting a hold of the fundamental physics of thin interfaces like those in an oily puddle or in drug interactions has been a challenge. That's because researchers essentially need to see through stacks and stacks of films to get to the exact point where two different liquids, such as oil and water, meet.

Now, Hoffman and colleagues may have found a solution: By shooting jets of water and oil at each other, they created liquid layers only a few hundreds of atoms thick. As a result, they could see more clearly what happened at the interfaces at which the liquids interact. They recently reported their findings in Langmuir.

“Our method will enable a bunch of new spectroscopic measurements on these interfaces, which are essentially not possible with current techniques,” said Hoffman. These spectroscopic measurements allow scientists to track individual colors of light with detail that provides insight into the fundamental structures of molecules. These techniques can also allow them to watch chemical reactions happen in real-time as materials interact.

Chemical Vinaigrette

For many situations in biology and chemistry, interactions between two things happen at the boundaries, or interfaces, where the two meet. Before a virus enters a cell, for instance, its outer shell must merge with the cell's membrane. A more everyday example happens in unmixed salad dressing – there, oil and water molecules only interact at the boundaries between pockets of the two liquids.

“The interface is where all the action is for chemistry and biology on a molecular level,” said Jake Koralek, senior author of the paper and a staff scientist at SLAC.

Liquid interfaces, the particular focus of this study, can determine essential variables like rates of reactions or degrees of mixing, but the interfaces themselves are only a few atoms thick. That meant it had been nearly impossible to study the interfaces because of the large bulk of molecules that exist on either side of the interface between two liquids – essentially, that sum of molecules drowned out signals from the interface itself and created a lot of noise in experimental data.

Hoffman and his team reduced the noise by reducing the bulk of the liquids to only a few nanometers thick. To do so, they shot jets of water and oil out of tiny, "microfluidic" nozzles at rates of 1 to 10 meters per second and splashed them together to form a thin sheet of liquid. Then, they beamed infrared light at the sheet and studied the spectrum of light that passed through – a technique called infrared spectroscopy – to understand what was happening at the interface. Next, they hope to use SLAC's Linac Coherent Light Source (LCLS) to perform X-ray spectroscopy, which will provide insight into the chemistry itself.

“What this work demonstrates is that we can actually make very smooth and flat interfaces that span these entire sheets of liquid, which is a perfect target for spectroscopy,” said Koralek.