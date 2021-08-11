A fast, accurate system for quickly solving stubborn RNA structures from pond scum, the SARS-CoV-2 virus and more

The single-stranded genetic material RNA is best known for guiding the assembly of proteins in our cells and carrying the genetic code for viruses like SARS-CoV-2 and HIV. But 40 years ago, scientists discovered another hidden talent: It can catalyze chemical reactions in the cell, including snipping and joining RNA strands. This gave new momentum to the idea that RNA was the driving force behind the evolution of large molecules that ultimately led to life.

While scientists have learned a lot since then, they haven’t been able to get 3D images of naked RNA molecules in high enough resolution to see all the pockets and folds and other structures that are key to understanding how they function. The molecules are like fidgety kids with floppy arms that won’t hold still for a photo unless they’re part of a larger molecular complex that pins them in place.

A new system developed at Stanford University and the Department of Energy’s SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory solves that problem. It combines computer software and cryogenic electron microscopy, or cryo-EM, to determine the 3D structures of RNA-only molecules with unprecedented speed, accuracy and resolution.

In two new studies, the research team led by SLAC/Stanford Professor Wah Chiu and Stanford Professor Rhiju Das push the resolution of the technique to as high as 3.1 angstroms – just shy of the point where individual atoms become visible – and apply it to two RNA structures that are of profound interest to scientists.

The first study, published in Nature today, reveals the first full-length, near-atomic structure of a catalytic RNA, or ribozyme, from a one-celled creature called Tetrahymena that lives in pond scum. It was the first ribozyme ever discovered and has served as a sort of lab rat for studying ribozymes ever since.

The second, which has been posted as a preprint, reveals tiny pockets in a bit of RNA from SARS-CoV-2 called the frameshift stimulation element, or FSE. It subtly tricks infected cells into making alternative sets of viral proteins, and plays such an important role in the virus’s ability to replicate that it remains the same even when other parts of the virus mutate to create new variants. This makes it a good potential target for drugs to treat COVID-19, its variants and maybe even other coronaviruses, and a number of research groups have been exploring that possibility.