A cluster of bright galaxies on a black background.
April 3, 2023

Galaxy clusters yield new evidence for standard model of cosmology

A new study probing the structure and evolution of galaxy clusters shows good agreement with the predictions of standard cosmological models. 

By Nathan Collins

Cosmologists have found new evidence for the standard model of cosmology – this time, using data on the structure of galaxy clusters.

In a recent study, a team led by physicists at the Department of Energy's SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and Stanford University made detailed measurements of the X-ray emission from galaxy clusters, which revealed the distribution of matter within them. In turn, the data helped the scientists test the prevailing theory of the structure and evolution of the universe, known as Lambda-CDM.

Getting there wasn’t an easy task, however. 

Here's the trouble: Inferring the mass distributions of galaxy clusters from their X-ray emission is most reliable when the energy in the gas within clusters is balanced by the pull of gravity, which holds the whole system together. Measurements of the mass distributions in real clusters therefore focus on those that have settled down to a "relaxed" state. When comparing to theoretical predictions, it is therefore essential to take this selection of relaxed clusters into account.

Keeping this in mind, Stanford physics graduate student Elise Darragh-Ford and her colleagues examined computer-simulated clusters produced by the The Three Hundred Project. First, they computed what the X-ray emission for each simulated cluster should look like. Then, they applied the same observational criteria used to identify relaxed galaxy clusters from real data to the simulated images to winnow the set down.

The researchers next measured the relationships between three properties – the cluster mass, how centrally concentrated this mass is, and the redshift of the clusters, which reflects how old the universe was when the light we observe was emitted – for both the simulated Three Hundred Project clusters and 44 real clusters observed with NASA’s Chandra X-ray Observatory

The team found consistent results from both data sets: overall, clusters have become more centrally concentrated over time, while at any given time, less massive clusters are more centrally concentrated than more massive ones. "The measured relationships agree extremely well between observation and theory, providing strong support for the Lambda-CDM paradigm," said Darragh-Ford.

In the future, the scientists hope to be able to expand the size of both the observed and simulated galaxy cluster data sets in their analysis. SLAC-supported projects coming online in the next few years, including the Rubin Observatory's Legacy Survey of Space and Time and the fourth-generation cosmic microwave background experiment (CMB-S4), will help identify a much larger number of galaxy clusters, while planned space missions, such as the European Space Agency's ATHENA satellite, can follow up with X-ray measurements. SLAC cosmologists are also working to expand the size and accuracy of computer simulations of the cosmos, making it possible to study galaxy clusters in greater detail and place stringent limits on alternative cosmological scenarios.

The research was supported by the National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the DOE Office of Science.

Citation: Elise Darragh-Ford, Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, 23 February 2023 (10.1093/mnras/stad585)

For questions or comments, contact the SLAC Office of Communications at communications@slac.stanford.edu.

SLAC is a vibrant multiprogram laboratory that explores how the universe works at the biggest, smallest and fastest scales and invents powerful tools used by scientists around the globe. With research spanning particle physics, astrophysics and cosmology, materials, chemistry, bio- and energy sciences and scientific computing, we help solve real-world problems and advance the interests of the nation.

SLAC is operated by Stanford University for the U.S. Department of Energy’s Office of Science. The Office of Science is the single largest supporter of basic research in the physical sciences in the United States and is working to address some of the most pressing challenges of our time.

Related Topics

Dig Deeper

Related stories

News Feature

LHC experiments see four top quarks

The ATLAS and CMS experiments have observed a process 4,000 times rarer than the production of Higgs bosons.

March 28, 2023  ·  5 min read
A person wearing a helmet kneels in front of a long metal particle accelerator tube.
News Feature

Roman Space Telescope and Rubin Observatory scientists collaborate on a giant testbed of simulated galaxies

The synthetic galaxy catalog will help test Roman's capabilities and foster collaboration with the Rubin project. 

March 13, 2023  ·  4 min read
A field of bright spots on a black background.
News Feature

SLAC theorist Lance Dixon receives Galileo Galilei Medal

Together with two long-time collaborators, he is recognized for work that helps us understand the strong nuclear force.

February 16, 2023  ·  4 min read
A man standing in front of a chalkboard.
News Feature

LHC experiments see four top quarks

The ATLAS and CMS experiments have observed a process 4,000 times rarer than the production of Higgs bosons.

March 28, 2023  ·  5 min read
A person wearing a helmet kneels in front of a long metal particle accelerator tube.
News Feature

Roman Space Telescope and Rubin Observatory scientists collaborate on a giant testbed of simulated galaxies

The synthetic galaxy catalog will help test Roman's capabilities and foster collaboration with the Rubin project. 

March 13, 2023  ·  4 min read
A field of bright spots on a black background.
News Feature

SLAC theorist Lance Dixon receives Galileo Galilei Medal

Together with two long-time collaborators, he is recognized for work that helps us understand the strong nuclear force.

February 16, 2023  ·  4 min read
A man standing in front of a chalkboard.
News Feature
VIA Symmetry Magazine

Finding art in astrophysics technology

LSST Camera images provide the inspiration for artist Lennart Lahuis’s “Astromelancholia.”

November 22, 2022
Broccoli
News Feature
VIA Stanford

‘Real-world impact’: Stanford Board of Trustees learns how SLAC can change the future

The Stanford Board of Trustees held its first meeting of the 2022-23 academic year Oct. 17-18. Trustees toured the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory and...

October 24, 2022
Aerial photo of SLAC research yard
News Feature

Researchers resolve decades-long debate about shock-compressed silicon with unprecedented detail

Silicon, an element abundant in Earth’s crust, is currently the most widely used semiconductor material and is important in fields like engineering, geophysics and...
October 13, 2022  ·  5 min read
MEC silicon