Scientists marry two powerful techniques to pinpoint locations of individual molecules in their cellular neighborhoods

Scientists have married two of today’s most powerful microscopy techniques to make images that pinpoint, for the first time, the identities and precise locations of individual proteins within the detailed context of bacterial cells. This information is crucial for learning how protein molecules work together to organize cell division and carry out other important tasks, such as enabling microbes to sniff out food and danger.

The new method has already unearthed new information about bacterial proteins and their nearby cellular neighborhoods. Researchers say it also has potential to answer fundamental questions about the molecular machinery of viruses, parasites, and processes like photosynthesis.

“This is a big leap for biology, and I think there are many, many systems that will benefit from this kind of imaging,” said Stanford Professor Lucy Shapiro, whose research group participated in the study.

The new hybrid method, called correlated imaging by annotation with single molecules, or CIASM (pronounced “chasm”), was developed by Peter Dahlberg, a postdoctoral researcher in the lab of Professor W. E. Moerner at Stanford University.

It’s a variation on a technique called low temperature single-molecule microscopy, invented by Moerner three decades ago, which attaches glowing labels to molecules so they can be individually identified. This method underlies super-resolution fluorescence microscopy, the topic of Moerner’s 2014 Nobel Prize in Chemistry.

What Dahlberg did was find a way to make this type of fluorescence imaging work at sub-freezing temperatures so the same samples could also be examined with cryogenic electron tomography (CET). CET uses streams of electrons to make 3D images of flash-frozen cells and their components at near-atomic resolution. Combining CET with the fluorescent imaging allows scientists to see the tagged molecules in the context of the surrounding cell, a crucial perspective for understanding their role in the cellular machinery.